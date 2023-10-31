Edmontonians donate $40K in supplies to Zebra Centre after deliberately set fire
The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre says it has received more than $40,000 in donations to replace supplies damaged in a deliberately set fire last week.
Firefighters were called to WSP Place twice on Oct. 24 for smoke on the top floor of the building.
The Zebra Centre operates on the seventh floor of the building, and has storage space on the top floor.
The supplies were left unusable as a result of fire, and the centre was forced to close for several days.
Zebra Centre CEO Emmy Stuebing says services have now resumed at several different locations throughout the city while restoration work is completed.
"During this time, we are holding child forensic interviews in EPS and RCMP facilities (we are doing our best to zebra-fy them)," she wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "Of course, this isn’t ideal, but at least we don’t have to delay our services and supports any further."
Stuebing also said 100.3 The Bear had committed $5,000 in proceeds from the Halloween Howler to the Zebra Centre urgent needs fund.
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the fire.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.
-
Kitchener students and staff get into the spooky spirit on HalloweenStudents at the Kitchener private school, St. Jude’s Scholar’s Hall, say Halloween is a big deal for them and you can tell by the many kids and staff dressed up in intricate costumes in the halls.
-
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroomThe Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
-
Surrey RCMP seek rightful owner of large toolbox seized during investigationMounties say they have successfully returned nearly all of the stolen property they seized when executing a search warrant in South Surrey last month, except for a large toolbox.