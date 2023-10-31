Edmontonians donate $40K in supplies to Zebra Centre after deliberately set fire

The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre says it has received more than $40,000 in donations to replace supplies damaged in a deliberately set fire last week.

Firefighters were called to WSP Place twice on Oct. 24 for smoke on the top floor of the building.

The Zebra Centre operates on the seventh floor of the building, and has storage space on the top floor.

The supplies were left unusable as a result of fire, and the centre was forced to close for several days.

Zebra Centre CEO Emmy Stuebing says services have now resumed at several different locations throughout the city while restoration work is completed.

"During this time, we are holding child forensic interviews in EPS and RCMP facilities (we are doing our best to zebra-fy them)," she wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "Of course, this isn’t ideal, but at least we don’t have to delay our services and supports any further."

Stuebing also said 100.3 The Bear had committed $5,000 in proceeds from the Halloween Howler to the Zebra Centre urgent needs fund.

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the fire.