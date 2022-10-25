Edmontonians invited to enjoy 'hidden gems' at Beverly Dining Week

The historic Beverly neighbourhood is inviting diners to come down and see what the area has to offer.

The annual Beverly Dining Week started Oct. 21, and features nine restaurants along 118 Avenue.

“The Beverly area is one of Edmonton’s up-and-coming hidden gems,” said Alex Bosker, executive director of the Beverly Business Association.

“We hope that with the Beverly Dining Week, people will come and experience the historic charm of the neighbourhood, with its many spectacular local restaurants and its overall small-town-in-a-big-city feel.

"There’s a lot to love about Beverly.”

Three new venues joined the event this year, and Bosker said the participating restaurants showcase the diversity of the community with cuisine from around the world on offer.

Each eatery will offer special items or menus from $15 to $30. At affordable prices, Bosker said the event is about trying new foods and supporting small businesses in the area.

"We've all come through the pandemic, right?" Bosker said. "It's especially important right now to just get out, support our local businesses, support our local restaurants and just get back to shopping local, supporting local."

The event runs until Oct. 30. A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the Beverly Community website.