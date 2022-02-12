Edmontonians lace up their skates for city’s longest-running winter festival

The Silver Skate Festival is once again transforming Hawrelak Park into an escape for winter fun.

Organizers say it’s exciting to be back for the festival’s 32nd year in Edmonton, this time, with new programming and over 24 performers from the Edmonton area.

“It’s as eclectic as this Northern community that we call home,” said Erin Diloreto, Silver Skate Festival executive producer.

Food trucks, ice skating, sporting challenges and light installations are just a few things to see at the 2022 Silver Skate Festival. This year also includes the return of the festival’s heritage village, incorporating blacksmithing demonstrations, and teachings from Indigenous knowledge and storytelling.

“We’re really excited to try to bring back some of that historical programming, but we’re being mindful and trying to do it in the most respectful way,” said Diloreto.

Another new component, the Silver Skate Festival is running a 50/50 fundraiser to support local programs.

Diloreto says just like many other arts and culture events, the festival has faced some challenges due to the pandemic. Funds raised will help support staff and artists that help to create the festival.

“All that money goes back into our community, paying our local artists, our local programmers and local staff to keep on letting Edmontonians (celebrate) and experience winter in Edmonton,” said Diloreto.

Last year, over 75,000 Edmontonians visited the Silver Skate Festival. Diloreto says this year, she’s expecting to see the same or greater number of visitors – despite warmer weather conditions forcing some events to cancel.

“We’re doing the best we can with what’s been given to us and we just hope that people come out and be prepared for slippery conditions,”said Diloreto. “We just want you to have a good time, and even if it’s just a nice day for a walk in the park – there’s nothing I can’t say about this park that nobody already knows – it’s just a beautiful place to hang out.”

Edmonton Transit is offering free shuttle service for the duration of the event. The Silver Skate Festival will run until Feb. 26.