Edmontonians want climate change action now: survey
Edmonton needs to take climate action now, the large majority of citizens sampled responded in a City of Edmonton survey.
The city’s fifth annual Climate Change and Energy Perceptions Survey found 77 per cent of Edmontonians want the city to act on climate change right away.
It also found 70 per cent of Edmontonians want their government to increase, or at least maintain, its climate change efforts.
“The survey result demonstrates that this message connects with Edmontonians and that they realize we all have a role to play in preventing and mitigating climate change," said Chandra Tomaras, the city's director of Environment and Climate Resilience.
The survey also found 66 per cent are already taking action and 70 per cent want to do more personally.
Narrative Research conducted the survey in May 2021 and sampled 1,005 Edmontonians.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.
-
Alberta government, Opposition say the province should be consulted on emissions capsAlberta politicians are warning the federal Liberal government that caps on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas will have to be set in consultation with the province.