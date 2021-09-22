Edmunds: 2022 Honda Civic versus 2022 Toyota Corolla
The fully redesigned 2022 Honda Civic, which is now at dealerships, will certainly be of interest for many small-sedan shoppers. After all, the Civic has been one of the most popular cars sold in America for decades. The most noteworthy change is the Civic's more conventional styling.
-
N.S. Public Health still seeing about 1,000 people daily for first dose of vaccineThe push continues to get Nova Scotians vaccinated, with many people still coming in for their first shot.
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Westvale Public School in WaterlooPublic health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westvale Public School in Waterloo.
-
'An investment in the future': The new program aiming to plant more trees at Assiniboine ParkWednesday is National Tree Day, and to mark the occasion the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is launching a new fund to help maintain the health of the trees and forests at Assiniboine Park.
-
'I love this town': Hometown Hero dedicates her time to rejuvenating RadvilleA Radville woman has earned the title of Hometown Hero because of her efforts to rejuvenate and preserve the history of the town.
-
'I'm hoping it plays out smoothly': Toronto businesses react to vaccine passport rolloutIndoor gyms, pools, restaurants, bars, sports venues, bingo halls, theatres and casinos are all places that will require proof of vaccination starting today. Here's how business owners and their customers are reacting.
-
First official day of Fall comes with possibility of 100mm of rainfall for Simcoe CountyThe first official day of fall came in with a rainfall warning for Simcoe County that will last 24 hours.
-
Community spread of COVID-19 identified in N.L. as 23 new infections reportedNewfoundland and Labrador is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 today and community spread of the disease on the Baie Verte peninsula.
-
Derailed LRT car returns to rail yard as investigation continues into Confederation Line derailmentOC Transpo says the badly damaged LRT car was moved back to the Belfast maintenance and storage facility on Wednesday afternoon.