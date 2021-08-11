Edmunds: Five affordable sporty midsize sedans
Midsize sedans are still a practical choice given their roomy seating, respectable fuel economy and value and a handful of automakers have recently come out with new performance-tuned sedans that have upgraded engines and more responsive handling to make driving fun, Edmunds' experts say.
