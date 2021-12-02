iHeartRadio

Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler

image.jpg
After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It's generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intriguing alternative to a well-known off-roading icon: the Jeep Wrangler.
12