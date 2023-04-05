iHeartRadio

Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5


image.jpg
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.
12