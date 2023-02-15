iHeartRadio

Edmunds: What to know before toying with an electric pickup


image.jpg
Gas-powered light-duty pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer. But electric light-duty pickups are muscling their way into the market, too. Demand is high for the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV is set to debut this spring.
12