Edmundston man dies following collision between pickup truck, dirt bike
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following a collision between a pickup truck and a dirt bike Sunday afternoon.
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of two-vehicle collision on Deuxieme Sault Road in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska around 4:05 p.m.
Police say the driver of the dirt bike, a 47-year-old man from Edmundston, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
A passenger in the pickup truck had minor injuries, while the driver was not hurt.
The intersection of Deuxieme Sault Road and Couturier Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.
Police say New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with their investigation, which is ongoing.
