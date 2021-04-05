Edmundston, N.B. hospital at its breaking point: Russell

New Brunswick’s top doctor says the hospital at the centre of the province’s COVID-19 outbreak is about to hit its breaking point.

The Edmundston Regional Hospital has been overwhelmed, not only by the recent outbreak in Zone 4, but the severity of just how ill a COVID-19 variant is making some people.

“They are pretty close to capacity, so the next steps would be to start transporting COVID-19 patients to other centres, and that would not be ideal,” says Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“It’s one thing to transfer a patient to another zone who requires care for a non-COVID condition, but once you start moving COVID patients around, especially with the U.K. variant, which is more transmissible and more aggressive. We’re seeing a higher percentage of people who get this variant requiring hospitalization."

On Sunday, New Brunswick public health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, including nine in the Edmundston region.

That brings the total of active cases in the province to 162, with 136 of them located in Zone 4 – 84 per cent of active cases.

According to public health, 15 New Brunswickers are in hospital as of Sunday, with seven people in intensive care. That is a significant increase since Thursday, when four people were in hospital, with three in intensive care.

Public health also confirmed Sunday that a case of COVID-19 has been identified at the K-5 Loch Lomond School in Saint John. Contact tracing has begun and families will be contacted directly if they need to take any further action.

The pandemic’s prognosis is becoming more dire by the minute in other parts of Canada, prompting pleas for an increase in vigilance in New Brunswick.

“We are wrestling with those variants,” says Russell. “The three V’s – variants, vaccines and staying vigilant.”

As doctors and medical professionals urge people to continue practicing COVID protocols, including wearing a face covering, a small demonstration in front of Fredericton’s City Hall on Sunday opposed that.

All while a third wave of the pandemic is proving to the most difficult yet, especially in British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario.

“The Greater Toronto Area is on fire with COVID-19, as are the hospitals that serve them, and unless something changes now, this situation will get so far out of control that I don’t want to even consider what we may have to do if things don’t change,” says Dr. Michael Wagner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital.

If you’re not paying attention to what’s happening in other provinces right now, you might not quite understand the severity of the situation,” adds Russell. “Not to mention that several provinces are dealing with the U.K. variant, but B.C. is now dealing with the Brazil variant, which is actually worse than the U.K. variant.”