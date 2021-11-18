Edson robbery shooting ruled homicide, no suspect ID'd: RCMP
A fatal shooting of a store employee in northern Alberta has been ruled a homicide by Mounties.
Edson RCMP announced the update Thursday, saying an autopsy was conducted Nov. 9.
There were no other updates; investigators said they and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit "continue to investigate this incident to identify and apprehend the suspect."
Anyone with information was asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The name of the employee killed on Nov. 4 has not been released by police.
The shooting took place at a sports equipment store on 50 Street minutes before 5:30 p.m. A male entered the business with a firearm and attempted to rob it. He shot a worker in his 40s.
The shooter ditched the firearm and fled the scene in a vehicle which was found "a short distance away."
