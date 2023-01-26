Edson teacher facing new sexual assault charges after 3 additional victims identified: RCMP

A 50-year-old teacher in Edson, Alta., who was charged with sex offences against a child in November is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted three additional people.

RCMP announced Thursday that Brian Leroy Davison of Fort Assiniboine, Alta., was also charged on Wednesday with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Police have not said how old the victims are or specified whether or not they were students of his.

Davison is a teacher at École Pine Grove Middle School, which teaches Grades 6 to 8.

He has been on leave since Nov. 25, according to Grande Yellowhead Public School Division.

"It is the division’s intention to assist in any way possible with the RCMP investigation to ensure that this matter is properly investigated and that the correct result is obtained,” the division wrote in a statement last month.

Police began the investigation after a report of sexual interference involving a child on Nov. 24.

Davison was initially charged with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child and child luring.

Davison has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Edson Provincial Court on Feb. 7.

Police again on Thursday encouraged any additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.