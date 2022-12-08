Edson teacher facing sex charges involving a child, police looking for additional victims

A 50-year-old Alberta teacher is facing sex charges involving a child, and police believe there may be additional victims.

Police began an investigation after getting a report of sexual interference involving a child on Nov. 24.

On Wednesday, Brian Leroy Davison, 50, of Fort Assiniboine was arrested and charged with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and child luring.

Davison is a teacher at École Pine Grove Middle School in Edson, which is attended by students from Grade 6 to 8.

According to a written statement released by Grande Yellowhead Public School Division on Thursday, Davison was put on leave on Nov. 25, adding an internal review has been launched by the board.

“While the division is precluded from providing any details regarding the allegations as the matter is now before the courts, it is the division’s intention to assist in any way possible with the RCMP investigation to ensure that this matter is properly investigated and that the correct result is obtained,” the statement says.

Davison has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Edson Provincial Court on Feb. 7.

Police believe there may be more victims, and are asking those individuals to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.