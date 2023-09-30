'Education is the first step': True North Reconciliation Walk comes to Waterloo

The True North Reconciliation Walk gave locals a chance to reflect and remember in a tranquil environment.

Originating in Kingston, the walk was brought to Waterloo's Laurel Creek Conservation Area on Saturday.

"Some of these other events might be more geared towards more Indigenous peoples, which is fantastic," said lead volunteer Bethany Sorichetti. "We'd love to learn from them and engage in conversation and reconciliation. Education is the first step and it is so important."

Orange shirts marked the path that showcased a timeline of what Indigenous peoples went through with residential schools and the legacy that came to be in a calmer environment.

"I think it's great to be out here in nature and experience it a little differently than I have in the past," said volunteer Connor Gianetto-Hill. "I think this outside of the classroom learning is so important for every Canadian to take part in."

The walk finished with a fire and pages of testimonies from residential school survivors for participants to read through.

"As a proud Canadian, we should know about what has happened and ways that we can help," said volunteer Emma Gallagher. "Just coming here and volunteering today, I feel like I've helped a little and it feels great to do that."

True North Aid works to bring humanitarian support to northern and remote Indigenous communities.