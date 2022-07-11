Education sector unions brace for late talks with province

The head of CUPE-OSBCU, which represents roughly 55,000 educational workers in the province, says she's optimistic they will be able to reach an agreement with the government, despite delays.

Laura Walton said they could have started bargaining as early as March, but the union has been given only one date with six to eight weeks of summer still to go.

A memo from Assistant Deputy Minister Andrew Davis said they are seeking a four-year contract to provide stability for students following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These discussions about the length of an agreement, that's typically one at the table as well, so doing it, even though it's permissible in the legislation, just seems a little bizarre," said Walton.

"It's interesting that coming out of an election that saw the lowest voter turnout in the history of Ontario that this is where their focus is. I think their focus should be on getting to the table."

Walton says under previous legislation, they could have started bargaining as early as March or April.

CUPE-OS represents such workers as education assistants, administrative assistants, custodians and tradespeople, whose salary averages around $39,000 a year.

Walton said more than half of them work a second job to put food on the table.

"We need to ensure that the folks that are, you know, keeping our schools and our students safe, secure and successful, are able to live," she said.

Walton said services will also be another sticking point for the group. Despite the challenges, she said she's hopeful a deal will be struck.

"You know what, I am optimistic, we have chosen to clear the decks and make sure that we are available," Walton said.

"If we can get in there and have some really good talks, it just goes a long way to moving forward in September."

In a statement Monday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province's priority is "to make sure students are back in class, on time, with the full school experience, which is critical to their mental and physical health."

"We are focused on landing a deal that keeps students in class without any disruptions -- ensuring that students can catch up on their studies and graduate with the skills they need for the jobs of the future," the statement said.

Bargaining dates have been set with CUPE on July 18; AEFO on July 19; OSSTF on July 20; and OECTA on July 21.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is another union whose collective agreement is about to run out, but has not begun negotiations with the province.

"Talks have begun with pretty much all of the other unions, (they) have dates set -- except for ETFO," said president Liana Holm.

Holm said it's been a challenging year for everyone in the school system. Two of the biggest issues they're going to want to see addressed are wages and workload.

COVID-19 created one of the biggest shifts for them as most had to pivot from classroom to online learning.

"We're going to go into negotiations with an absolute open mind and hope for the best, that we can get contracts that reflect the work teachers put in each and every day with the students in front of us," said Holm.

She said she hopes the government takes the same approach and doesn't resort to legislation.

"So instead of coming down with a heavy hammer, come to table and listen to what everyone needs so we can have really good conversations and the bargaining process can be respected," she said.

"The biggest thing that we can undertake is learning conditions, because a teacher's working conditions are a student's learning conditions. So if we can better our working conditions, then students can get more assistance."

Holm said she wouldn't be opposed to the stability in a four-year deal, but if the government begins to legislate, it's tough to say how it will all work out.

The new agreements he is trying to establish would be for Sept. 1, 2022.