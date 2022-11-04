Education support staff hit the picket lines in northern Ontario

Education support workers across northern Ontario joined their union counterparts across the province in protesting legislation from the provincial government banning strikes and imposing a contract on thousands of staff across Ontario.

Protests were held in Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie. Protesters say they are taking a stand against the Ontario government.

“We are one of the lowest-paid professions in the public sector,” said Mike Larkin, a school custodian in Sault Ste. Marie.

“It’s been a decade since we received any raise of any kind while the cost of living has skyrocketed.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce released a statement Friday morning, reiterating the government’s desire to end the strikes and get students back into school.

The protesters weren’t impressed.

“You know what? If Lecce really cared about the children, if he really truly cared about the children, he would sit at the table and talk to us,” said cafeteria worker Pamela Palumbo.

Crystal Krauter, president of CUPE Local 4184, said the union is encouraged by the public’s support.

“I’m an educational assistant, so I work with special needs children, and there’s lots of support (from parents) there,” said Krauter. “It’s overwhelming.”

Other unions joined the picket lines in a show of solidarity, including Sault Ste. Marie’s Labour Council.

“These workers deserve to be treated with respect, and without respecting workers, then we don’t have respect in our education system,” said president Michele McCleave-Kennedy.

When asked for comment, Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano referred to Lecce’s previous statement.

Meantime, protesters told CTV News they are prepared to picket as long as it takes, regardless of the province’s efforts to impose a contract.