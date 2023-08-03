Educator Edith Dumont appointed lieutenant-governor for Ontario

Edith Dumont, an educator and community advocate, has been appointed the new lieutenant-governor for Ontario, the Prime Minister's Office announced Thursday.

Dumont will be the first Franco-Ontarian lieutenant-governor in the province's history when she assumes the role, the PMO said.

"Ms. Dumont is an educator and an accomplished community advocate. She has dedicated her career to supporting Francophone communities in Ontario, Canada, and around the world," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a statement announcing the appointment.

"I know she will continue to serve her fellow Ontarians with distinction as Ontario's new Lieutenant Governor."

Dumont has worked as a special education teacher, a school principal, and an executive. She was also the first woman to lead the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, a school board in eastern Ontario.

She most recently served as vice-president of partnerships, communities and international relations at the Universite de l'Ontario francais in Toronto.

Trudeau's office said the prime minister thanked outgoing Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell for her service, which he said has had a lasting impact.

Dowdeswell, who has been Ontario's lieutenant-governor since 2014, congratulated Dumont on her appointment.

"Felicitations and all best wishes to Ms. Edith Dumont on the news of her selection as Ontario's 30th Lieutenant Governor," Dowdeswell tweeted on Thursday.

"It is such a privilege to play a role in our democracy and most of all to represent the amazing citizens of this province."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also wished Dumont well.

"I look forward to working with her to build a brighter future for all Ontarians," he wrote in a statement.

"I also want to express my gratitude to outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, for her years of dedicated service to the people of Ontario."

Dowdeswell will continue in the role until Dumont is formally sworn in. A date for Dumont's formal installation in the role has not yet been announced.

I want to congratulate Ms. Edith Dumont on her appointment as the 30th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.



I look forward to working with her to build a brighter future for all Ontarians and wish her the best of luck in her new role.



Full statement ���� pic.twitter.com/XkQ5FRmYCL

Lieutenant-governors are the personal representatives of the King and fulfill the functions of the Crown in their provinces, including granting royal assent to provincial laws.

The lieutenant-governor serves a non-fixed term of at least five years in accordance with the Constitution Act of 1867.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.