Edmonton's CFL team will host its third 50/50 draw on Feb. 14 in support of the World's Longest Hockey Game.

The annual hockey game and fundraiser begins on Thursday and will bring together 51 players to play hockey for more than 250 hours to raise $1.5 million for cancer research.

“The Edmonton Football Club has always been champions in helping our community and once again they are doing it for us," organizer Brent Saik said in a written release. "Thank you Green and Gold!”

The EE Football Team's first two raffles, also sponsored by Sentinel Storage, raised a total of more than $1.4 million.

Tickets will be available online at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 and will continue until 9 p.m. The winning ticket number will be posted by 10 p.m.

Anyone in Alberta over the age of 18 can purchase tickets.

The World's Longest Hockey Game began in 2003. The 2021 event received a special exemption to public health rules. The game will be played under strict conditions, with players quarantining in the days before the puck drop and without spectators.