Effective immediately, Albertans can buy lottery tickets online

Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Daily Grand, Western Max, Western 6/49 and the Extra tickets are now available for purchase on PlayAlberta.ca, the provincially-owned gambling website.

"Creating new digital purchasing options provides consumer convenience, while continuing to generate revenue that benefits Albertans," said Kandice Machado, acting president and CEO of Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis in a statement released Friday.

The website currently offers slot machines, instant games, and virtual and live dealer table games and AGLC says there are plans to add sports wagering later in 2021

Play Alberta is only available to people over the age of 18 who are physically located in Alberta. There will be loss, bet and daily session limits in place to reduce the effects of gambling addiction.

In 2019-20, over $1.4 billion in net gaming income was generated for Alberta’s General Revenue Fund, which is used to support government programs and services.

Ongoing lawsuit



In early April, the Tsuut'ina and Stoney Nakoda First Nations applied to shut down the website.

The nations, which each operate casinos that have been shutdown or restricted over the past year, said the AGLC is operating an illegal gambling site.

The claim also alleges a conflict of interest and lack of authority to operate a casino. None of the claims have been tested in court.

"By entering online gaming the government is taking away charity dollars," said Tsuut'ina Chief Roy Whitney in April. "These charity dollars are used to support our health, education, housing and social programs."

In response, the AGLC said "as in all Canadian jurisdictions, online gaming is conducted and managed by the provincial authorities in accordance with the Criminal Code of Canada."

No date has been set for the hearing.

This is a developing story, with updates expected throughout the day.