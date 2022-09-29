Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina

Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

Organizers estimate there were more than 12,000 people listening to the messages at the stadium on Thursday morning, with the majority students from across southern Saskatchewan.

The organizers added they believe this is the largest gathering in Canada to ever come together for truth and reconciliation.

Governor General of Canada Mary Simon addressed the crowd on Thursday morning, beginning by expressing her condolences to James Smith Cree Nation.

She told the students they all have a role to play in reconciliation.

“Education is the key to reconciliation. We must learn about each other to reach out to different cultures: Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike,” Simon said.

“It is our shared responsibility to record and teach the true history of Canada. Keep building, keep expanding the circle.”

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told the students it’s important to continue to recognize reconciliation every day – not just on the specially marked holidays.

“Indigenous people, we don’t want pity, we don’t want anybody to feel sorry for our history. We all inherited this, but when you inherit something you have a responsibility to do something about it,” Delorme said.

“Lets not just identify truth and reconciliation on September 30th or June 21st, lets do it one day at a time.”

Miyo-wîcîwitowin means reconciliation in Cree – roughly translated to "walking in a good way together."

Before the event wrapped, Regina mayor Sandra Masters unveiled a lasting tribute: the seat of truth.

The single orange seat, located in section 531 just below one of screens at Mosaic Stadium, will serve as a “permanent visual reminder of the truth that must be told so the actions of reconciliation can be advanced,” Masters said.

The seat will remain empty and unsold in honour of the children who never made it back from residential schools.

“You can’t unsee it,” Masters said.

“Every time that screen is looked at, and it’s looked at often, you’ll see the orange chair and it’s meant to remind us that we can’t forget.”

Royal Canadian Air Force jets performed a flyby over Mosaic Stadium during the event. The planes were in a missing man formation, to honour the children who never made it home from residential schools.

Organizers called the event a success. They said they will take time to reflect on the day before considering what any future events could look like.