Effluent from Whitecourt pulp mill spills into Athabasca River

Cleanup is underway after a spill at a pulp mill near Whitecourt.

The province has confirmed Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is investigating an effluent treatment system overflow at Alberta Newsprint Company, located just northwest of Whitecourt.

"The safety and well-being of communities in the area is our top priority; drinking water sources will continue to be closely monitored at water intake stations," a provincial spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

The province says the company is using vacuum trucks to remove liquids along the spill route, and are scraping and removing soaked gravel, vegetation and solids.

Water from the Athabasca River upstream and downstream from the spill will be tested by a consultant retained by the company.

"There are no impacts expected for downstream users or communities, to date," the statement said. "Indigenous communities downstream, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Northwest Territories government have all been notified."

Whitecourt is about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.