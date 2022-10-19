Effort in the Sault to get students to vote

Young people at Sault College are clear about the local issues they want addressed, naming homelessness and addiction as the top priority.

Yet many of them admit they are not likely to vote in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

“I just don’t really have time really," one student said.

"I just don’t really think about that at all, you know?”

Just 18 per cent of eligible voters aged 18-30 voted in the Sault's last municipal election in 2018. Student union president Olamipo Ogunnote said they are trying to encourage the student body to cast a ballot.

“A lot of the policies that are created can impact young people, especially people in the college setting," Ogunnote said.

Some students we spoke with said there are a number of factors preventing students from heading to the polls.

“They don’t do too much advertising to the general public I notice, at least for the municipal election locally," one person said.

"So I can’t tell you what most of the guys plan on doing when they actually get into office.”

Another said many students don't know how to vote or what the process is.

Nipissing University Political Science Prof. David Tabachnick said to improve the dismal turnout among young voters, education is needed at an earlier age.

He questioned how much education on civic politics students receive.

“I’m going to guess very little," Tabachnick said.

Students added that more advertising is needed for candidate platforms, and they said on-site advanced voting days would help increase the vote.