Effort underway to have East Coulee wooden bridge declared historical site
Efforts are underway in East Coulee to have one of the last wooden truss bridges in Canada declared a historical site.
The trestle bridge in East Coulee was first built in 1936, but had to be rebuilt after it was destroyed by flooding and ice in 1948.
According to the National Trust of Canada, the bridge is a "rare example of wooden bridge architecture, and as such, merits proactive conservation measures."
A group led by John Graham, a community member, is spearheading an effort to have it declared a historic site.
The bridge has a historic connection to the Atlas No. 3 Coal Mine National Historic Site, which was closed in the mid-1970s. The bridge linked the main rail lines across the Red Deer River, and was used by trains delivering coal to communities across Western Canada.
The bridge was closed along with the mine and has since fallen into disrepair.
Costs for the bridges maintenance are being shared by CN and CPKCS Rail which, along with the cost of assuming insurance liability, has prevented the Atlas Coal Mine Historical Society and the East Coulee community from taking over ownership.
This is a developing story that will be updated later today.
