Efforts underway to improve safety where bus driver and OPP officer were killed

Efforts are underway to increase the safety of a busy rural intersection where an OPP officer and bus driver died two weeks ago.

London Police were on scene at Highway 58 and Oxford Road 33 on Tuesday morning to investigate the crash that killed OPP Det. Const. Steve Torangeau and school bus driver Dave Stewart.

London Police said there are no new updates to provide in the investigation but also said: “The reason for this step in the process is to allow investigators to reconstruct the collision to get a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding it.”

At the same time, there are efforts to improve safety at that intersection. Some work has already been done, with more work and lane closures happening this week.

"So we will be implementing an all-way stop there. Included in that will be an all-way flashing red light," said Frank Gross, the manager of transportation in Oxford County.

In addition to the all-way stop, 59 and 33 will also have rumble strips, a reduction to 60 kilometres per hour in all directions and electronic speed feedback signs.

“Proceed with caution through that area, respect the workers that are there and just beware of those upcoming changes,” Gross said.

The improvements were approved in January, but the county said there was a lot of work that needed to be done before putting up a stop sign on a major roadway.

“We had an external consultant complete the design, the line paining the sign placement. The electrical design for the overhead red flashing light. We ordered materials, all the signage materials – all those factors,” said Gross.

Gross said placing an all-way stop at a major intersection is no minor task.

“[It] needs to be carefully coordinated, you can’t just throw up signs and expect drivers to be aware of that change so we have notification in place,” he said.

Warning signs are now up to let drivers know they will soon need to stop.

“It’s a significant change for what drivers expect. They are used to being able to drive through on highway 59, so we want to make sure they are aware of that change,” Gross said.

Temporary lane closures will take place throughout the next week, with the four-way stop being activated by next Tuesday. The goal is to prevent another deadly crash.