EFRS, Epcor say water line breaks could be result of fluctuating temps

Edmonton firefighters were called to twice as many water line breaks this December as they were in December 2021. Weather may be to blame in some cases, according to Epcor.

"With the recent fluctuation in temperatures – from the cold snap to milder conditions – there is indeed an increased potential for water main breaks," a spokesperson told CTV news Edmonton on Thursday.

The beginning of December danced in and out of the -20s. As it went on, temperatures grew milder before dropping to between -20 C and -30 C for a week leading up to Christmas.

Epcor's crews have worked on 10 water main breaks in the past two weeks, including one in the Lauderdale neighbourhood on Christmas Eve. On Friday, they were working at a break near Summit Drive NW and 148 Street NW.

According to Epcor, that is slightly fewer than in the past. To date, Epcor says it responded to 22 water main breaks in December. Last year, there were 23 water main calls Epcor responded to.

Meanwhile, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services sent firefighters to a total of 84 water line calls between Dec. 1 and 27. Officials noted the data includes both weather-related and non-weather-related incidents. The number is double what it was in 2022:

Water-related calls EFRS responded to in 2022 and 2023 2021 2022 Broken pipe N/A 5 Broken radiator pipe/line 1 3 Broken sprinkler pipe/line N/A 3 Broken water pipe/line 7 8 Burst pipe 32 62 Burst water heater 1 1 Watermain break 1 2 Total 42 84

Epcor provides information on preventing pipes from freezing as well as checking pipes online. It also has information for homeowners on shutting off a water valve quickly, if needed.

The increase in calls EFRS were dispatched to could be related to more problems with frozen plumbing located on private property, Epcor adds.

"Generally speaking, water mains are found on public property while water lines and pipes are on private property," the utility provider said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kyra Markov