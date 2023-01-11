Eggs-traordinary find at Leamington farm

It was a normal day at the farm for Jason Adamson, owner of Simpson Orchards in Leamington, when he spotted something eggs-traordinary in the chicken coop.

“At 3 o’clock I go in to collect all of the eggs for the day and there it was,” he said.

One big egg stood out among the rest.

“I was floored by the size of it,” Adamson said.

He shared the egg-citing discovery with his wife Corrie.

“I couldn't believe how big it was,” Adamson said.

Heavier than a hockey puck, the egg is larger than a lot of the fruits and veggies sold in the family store like strawberries and tomatoes and doesn't get lost among the apples.

When given a look, customers, like Abe Schmitt, were equally amazed.

“Oh boy, this is a big egg,” he said.

The egg was found in the chicken coop of the family farm Jan. 4. It weighed 175 g. With up to 80 chickens laying eggs at random times the Adamson's aren't sure who the mother is.

“I don't think a chicken actually laid that egg. That's my reaction. It actually looks like a small ostridge or emu,” said Aaron Adamson.

Stats Canada saw the price of eggs at retail grocery stores increase over 16 per cent compared to 2021. All the more reason for shoppers like Schmitt, who picks up farm fresh eggs weekly, to say local is the way to go.

“When I buy from the store they're very little compared to the ones my son has,” he said.

Selling eggs was an idea hatched by Adamson about eight years ago as a hobby. He now collects three to four dozen eggs a day during the winter months and up to 10 dozen a day in warmer weather.

“We usually sell out pretty quick. Especially in the winter time because the chickens don't lay as many eggs,” said Corrie.

A chicken in Echo Bay, Ontario made news in 2017 with an egg weighing 180 g. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the heaviest chicken egg came from a New Jersey hen in 1956 weighing in a 454 grams and had a double yolk and double shell.

Once they've egg-hausted the novelty the Adamson's plan to say goodbye to their friend Eugene.

“I'd like to see what's inside of it so we're going to crack it open sooner or later,” said Jason, who might cook what he finds if it looks edible.