'Eggsplore' Ramara Township this Easter Weekend

Families in Ramara Township can enjoy the great outdoors by participating in an Easter-themed scavenger hunt.

Organized by the Township of Ramara, in partnership with the Ramara Township Public Library, the second annual Eggsplore Rama is back.

"It really takes you to every corner of Ramara," says Justine Bayne, supervisor of Ramara Township Recreation and Community Services.

"We've got some places in Washago, all the way to Brechin, showing you different places like dog parks and different playgrounds, so it's a great way to get to know your town," she adds.

The scavenger hunt offers 13 surprise locations for families to visit.

The locations will be posted on social media two to three times a day, with all of the locations released on Friday, April 15.

Families will have all Easter weekend to complete the hunt, with the contest closing on April 18.

At each location, residents will have to scan a QR code using either a cell phone or a tablet in order to read a few pages of a book.

Then, there is a second QR code that will have to be scanned to complete a question based on what you read.

Participants are then entered into a ballot for a chance to win a prize.

More information about the scavenger hunt can be found on Ramara Recreation's social media pages.