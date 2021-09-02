eHealth Sask. facing pressure from growing proof of vaccination demand

eHealth Saskatchewan said it is facing its highest demand for its MySaskHealthRecord service since the start of the pandemic.

Vice President of Programs and Technology Davin Church said eHealth "sincerely apologizes" for the delays people have experienced in recent days while trying to sign up for the service that offers online access to medical records, including COVID-19 test results and proof of vaccination.

"Recent announcements from organizations and facilities requiring proof of vaccination has created more demand for proof of vaccine certificates," Church said. "As a result eHealth has had increased call volumes and people have been experiencing longer than normal wait times."

Church said the growing need for proof of vaccination at events, post-secondary institutions and some workplaces is driving its highest volume of calls since the start of the pandemic.

The main issue many are facing is surrounding the need to get a pin by phone to complete the sign up process.

"What that does is it's an additional verification process to ensure that the individual that's registering for access to their health records is in fact that individual," Church said. "It really is just an enhanced security measure whereby by calling in there's some additional questions that are asked that aren't part of the original registration process."

eHealth has expanded its phone line to operate on the weekend to help address the demand.

