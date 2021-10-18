eHealth Sask. sees more than 3,000 complaints of missing COVID-19 doses

Kevin Dunn received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine dose in June, but when he went online to print his vaccination record and download the QR code, he couldn’t.

“I noticed that my second vaccination shot was missing on mine. Right away I was getting worried there, I was like ‘what’s going on here.’”

MySaskHealthRecord accounts are linked to the SK Vax Wallet, which allows Saskatchewan residents to access many non essential events and facilities.

Dunn called the eHealth line and got a response after four to five hours.

“That required sending an email back with the vaccination card, printed on a sheet with other information.”

After two weeks, he still hadn't received a response. He would then approach a vaccine pop-up clinic.

“I was told this was a common mistake because like everything happening today, it’s all new, it’s taking a little bit of time,” said Dunn.

“Right then at the vaccine pop-up clinic they were able to fix it and by the time I got home I checked my status and everything was fixed.”

An eHealth Saskatchewan spokesperson told CTV News there have been 3,280 requests related to missing doses in people’s vaccine records with 1,874 of them being resolved.

“It may take some time for a citizen’s record to be updated if a data quality issue has occurred, as it may require consultation with the immunizer.”

More than 518,000 people have a MySaskHealthRecord account, with roughly 212,000 signing up for the proof of vaccine certificate which became available Aug. 5.