eHealth warning Sask. residents of phone call scam

eHealth is warning Saskatchewan residents of a phone call scam that is going around.

In a tweet, the agency said to ignore out of province calls saying your health card is expiring.

The caller will ask for your health card or SIN, and eHealth said they would never call and ask for this information.

If someone has provided their personal information, eHealth advises them to contact their financial institution to monitor for fraudulent activity.

