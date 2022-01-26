EIA introduces 'inclusive' app to help visually impaired passengers navigate the airport

The Edmonton International Airport has introduced a new app to help passengers who are visually impaired safely navigate their way through the airport.

It’s called Aira, and it allows passengers who are blind or partially sighted access to real time assistance through a live agent.

“This is another tool in the toolbox,” Steve Maybee, the vice president of operations at the EIA, explained. “It provides that independence for somebody so they don’t have to rely on another individual.”

How this will work is the passenger will dial in through the app to be connected to an agent – they will then use the smartphone camera to guide them to where they need to be.

Maybee said by leveraging the app, the agent is able to read information and signs while ensuring a safe physical distance for the passenger while in the airport.

“If we can make it a little bit easier for folks to manoeuvre through the airport – it's complicated enough for somebody who has the use of their eyes,” Maybee said. “But, if you don't have that, it's even more complicated… so these tools make it a little more inclusive and make it a little bit easier to manoeuvre through.”

EIA is one of three major Canadian airports to use the Aira app joining the ranks of Toronto and Vancouver.

To learn more about how the app works or to download it, click here.