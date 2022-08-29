EIA rebranding to add YEG to official name
Edmonton International Airport is making a small change to its branding.
The airport announced Monday morning it was adding "YEG," its airport code, to its name.
"The Edmonton Metro Region has used YEG as an identifier for many years. It represents our community. We are all part of the YEG region, and while we have always been YEG’s airport, the time has come for us to officially adopt the code as part of our name," a company spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton in a written statement.
Megan Hall also noted YEG is more recognizable with an international audience, which the airport is trying grow, and works in both French and English.
Before the announcement was made to the public at 11:45 a.m., the change was already visible to customers who were on the airport's website.
More company assets will begin to bear YEG instead of EIA in the coming months, Hall added.
"In the meantime, you will still see a lot of the term EIA. Don't worry, it's not wrong and its [sic] part of our incredible legacy at Edmonton International Airport."
At the same time, the airport launched a scavenger-hunt-style summer contest.
EIA opened for passenger service in November 1960.
