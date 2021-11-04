Eichel acquired by Knights, ending Flames trade rumours

After months of speculation, the Jack Eichel sweepstakes are over to the disappointment of some Calgary Flames fans.

The Vegas Golden Knights confirm Eichel, along with a conditional pick from the Buffalo Sabres, are being traded for forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and two conditional picks.

The deal ends what had become a contentious relationship between Eichel and the Sabres. The 24-year-old has been sidelined with a neck injury since last March.

Eichel said there was a "disconnect" between the Sabres and himself on how to treat the herniated disc, according to TSN. Eichel was in favour of disc replacement surgery, while the Sabres wanted fusion surgery, citing the fact that no NHL player had ever undergone the replacement procedure before

TSN’s Darren Dreger says Eichel will get the disc replacement surgery "very soon" and he could be back on the ice in four months.

On Wednesday, there was much speculation among NHL insiders that the deal to acquire Eichel was down to the Flames or the Knights. Kevin Weekes tweeted that the potential trade would have involved Matthew Tkachuk, an upcoming first round draft pick and two prospects.

However, on Wednesday, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said gave little weight to the Eichel rumours, according to TSN.