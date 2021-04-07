Eight arrested in Outaouais drug bust

Quebec provincial police say seven men and one woman linked to a motorcycle gang were arrested Tuesday in a region-wide drug bust in the Outaouais.

A release from Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said members of the SQ and Gatineau police carried out 16 searches in Gatineau, Kazabazua, Fort Coulonge, and Saint Lin-Laurentides.

During the searches, police seized nearly 3.5 kg of cocaine, more than $82,000, seven vehicles, a loaded handgun, an electric pulse weapon, a bulletproof vest, brass knuckles, 10 cell phones, and a variety of drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Seven men aged 26 to 56 and one 42-year-old woman were arrested and released on a promise to appear in court. They could face various drug and firearms charges, police said.

The investigation began in October 2020 following tips from the public. Police said the suspects are linked to the Devil's Ghosts motorcycle gang.

The SQ says that any information relating to drug trafficking can be communicated at any time, in a confidential manner, at 1-800-659-4264.