South Simcoe Police say they've charged eight people and recovered $25,000 worth of suspected cocaine in a drug trafficking investigation.

On Friday, investigators moved in on properties and vehicles in the Simcoe Road and Centre Street area of Bradford.

Police say they seized nine ounces of what's believed to be cocaine and other unnamed controlled substances.

Eight people between the ages of 26 and 54 face charges of drug trafficking and possession. Two people are also charged with breaching a release order.