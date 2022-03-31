Eight COVID-19 deaths, 111 hospitalizations in Manitoba last week: report

The province says eight more Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and more than 100 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus last week.

The data, released Thursday, is part of the first weekly COVID-19 surveillance report the province is releasing to show hospitalizations and other impacts. The data released covers up to March 26. The province stopped making daily dashboards regarding COVID-19 cases and deaths public last week.

According to the report, eight deaths were reported, bringing the death toll as of March 26 to 1,744. During the week, 111 Manitobans were admitted to hospital, down from 127 the week prior.

The report says of the 111 people admitted to hospital, 16 were admitted to intensive care units.

According to the surveillance report, there were 979 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba, down from 1,244 in the previous week. The positivity rate of lab tests was 13.9 per cent, down from 14.5 per cent in the previous week.

The province has stated the actual number of positive COVID-19 cases is likely higher, as at-home rapid tests are not counted in the total.

When it comes to vaccinations, 82.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, and 78.2 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two doses. The report says as of Feb. 28, 41 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received a third dose.

The report will be released every Thursday at 10 a.m.