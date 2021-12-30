Eight COVID-19 outbreaks rescinded at Windsor-Essex schools
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded eight outbreaks at schools and child care centres, 12 still being monitored.
AM800 News reports outbreaks are no longer in place at the following schools:
- Leamington District Secondary School
- Centennial Central Public School
- East Mersea Public School
- John Campbell Public School
- M. S. Heatherington Public School
- St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School
- Stella Marais Catholic School
- Our Lady of the Annunciation Latchkey Daycare and Learning Centre
Two additional COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Forest Glade Public School with two confirmed cases and Lakeshore Discovery School with the total number of cases still pending.
There are currently 12 outbreaks at schools and childcare centres in Windsor-Essex:
- Maranatha Christian Academy
- E Elem C Ste-Marguerite-D'Youville
- Gore Hill Public School
- St. Louis Catholic School
- DM Eagle Public School
- George P Vanier Elementary School
- Olivia DiMaio Early Childhood Centre
- Jack Miner Public School
- Cosmopolitan Kids Inc. Childcare Centre
- Kingsville District High School
- Forest Glade PS
- Lakeshore Discovery School
No variants of concern have been identified at the schools.