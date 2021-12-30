Eight COVID-19 outbreaks rescinded at Windsor-Essex schools

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded eight outbreaks at schools and child care centres, 12 still being monitored.

AM800 News reports outbreaks are no longer in place at the following schools:

Leamington District Secondary School

Centennial Central Public School

East Mersea Public School

John Campbell Public School

M. S. Heatherington Public School

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School

Stella Marais Catholic School

Our Lady of the Annunciation Latchkey Daycare and Learning Centre

Two additional COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Forest Glade Public School with two confirmed cases and Lakeshore Discovery School with the total number of cases still pending.

There are currently 12 outbreaks at schools and childcare centres in Windsor-Essex:

Maranatha Christian Academy

E Elem C Ste-Marguerite-D'Youville

Gore Hill Public School

St. Louis Catholic School

DM Eagle Public School

George P Vanier Elementary School

Olivia DiMaio Early Childhood Centre

Jack Miner Public School

Cosmopolitan Kids Inc. Childcare Centre

Kingsville District High School

Forest Glade PS

Lakeshore Discovery School

No variants of concern have been identified at the schools.