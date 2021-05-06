Eight firearms, 11 replicas seized at Woodstock, Ont. home

Two men are facing charges after Woodstock police say they found multiple firearms, ammunition and drugs at a home on East Park Drive.

Officers executed a firearms search warrant around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene for much of the afternoon.

Among the items seized were:

four prohibited weapons

11 replica firearms

one handgun

two shotguns

five rifles

over 1000 rounds of ammunition

approximately $2,500 of suspected fentanyl

As a result, a 40-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 38-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with:

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

failure to comply with a probation order

nine counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Both men were being held in custody pending a bail hearing.