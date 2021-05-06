iHeartRadio

Eight firearms, 11 replicas seized at Woodstock, Ont. home

Items seized by police during a search on East Park Drive are seen in this image released by the Woodstock Police Service.

Two men are facing charges after Woodstock police say they found multiple firearms, ammunition and drugs at a home on East Park Drive.

Officers executed a firearms search warrant around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene for much of the afternoon.

Among the items seized were:

  • four prohibited weapons
  • 11 replica firearms
  • one handgun
  • two shotguns
  • five rifles
  • over 1000 rounds of ammunition
  • approximately $2,500 of suspected fentanyl

As a result, a 40-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 38-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with:

  • possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • failure to comply with a probation order
  • nine counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Both men were being held in custody pending a bail hearing.