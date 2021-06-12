Eight-foot snake on the loose in Fort Rouge area

A large snake was spotted in the Fort Rouge area Saturday and remains on the loose.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the snake was initially seen in the 600 block of Ebby Avenue earlier in the day. Police said the snake is white in colour and approximately eight-feet long.

The Animal Services Agency attended the area but were unable to find the snake.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see the snake.

Please be advised that earlier today a large snake was observed in the area of Ebby Ave. The snake was white in color and approx. 8 feet long. Animal Services attended the area but were unable to locate the snake. Residents are asked to call 911 if the snake is seen.