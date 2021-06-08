Eight-foot-tall ‘Heart Barrie’ sign approved at council

A new eight-foot-tall landmark 'Heart Barrie' sign received next stage approval at Barrie council Monday.

The plan is for the sign to be installed in Heritage park before July 1, 2022 and to be funded almost entirely by donations.

City councillor Mike McCann brought the idea to council earlier this year after seeing a similar landmark sign in Toronto.

"Every great town has a great landmark sign," said McCann. "Barrie has one of the best waterfronts, I think, in the world. I think this will be a great landmark sign to unite the city and also will inspire the city, and for the worst-case scenario, it will be fun." McCann told CTV News on Sunday.

McCann originally proposed Meridian Place for the sign; however, a staff report at council Monday recommended Heritage Park as the best location.

Final approval on the plan for the sign is expected to be ratified at the next council meeting on June 14.

With files from CTV's Dana Roberts