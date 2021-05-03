Eight GTA people charged after gathering in Gravenhurst

Police charged eight individuals visiting Gravenhurst from the greater Toronto area for breaking the provincial stay-at-home order.

A member of the public called the OPP and directed them to a cottage on Saturday night, where police found the group.

Each of the charged now faces $750 fines.

The current restrictions relating to the stay-at-home order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) prohibit any gatherings.

The province-wide stay-at-home order remains in effect until at least May 20.