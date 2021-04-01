Eight more tickets issued for COVID-19 violations in Waterloo Region

Local officials have issued eight more tickets to businesses and individuals not following COVID-19 rules in Waterloo Region.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said five tickets were issued between the reporting period of March 25 and 30. The other three were from the previous period.

Kitchener bylaw and Waterloo bylaw each issued one ticket at private residences for social gatherings, each for $880.

Cambridge bylaw issued a ticket Silver Spoon restaurant for failing to comply with a continued order regarding employee screening, face coverings and staying open outside of permitted business hours. That ticket was $880.

GRT security issued two tickets at an ION station for failing to wear a face covering. Those tickets were $240 each.

Region of Waterloo security also issued one $240 ticket for failing to comply with the face covering bylaw.

Bylaw officers with the region issued a ticket to the Nazarean Apostolic Church for not ensuring people were wearing face coverings. That fine was $880.

Shinwa Asian Cuisine in Waterloo also received a ticket for failing to comply with public health orders for maintaining physical distancing and not providing PPE. That was another $880 ticket.