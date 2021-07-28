Ottawa Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase in six days.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,793 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday follows three new cases on Tuesday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is at the highest level since July 9. There are 49 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, there are 158 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 25 cases in Toronto, 19 in York Region, 16 in Waterloo region, 15 in Hamilton and 13 in Durham Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 19 to July 25): 3.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 21 to July 27): 0.7 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.10 (Down from 1.19)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 768,980 (+979)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 647,933 (+9,413)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 70 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,240,190

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 42 active cases on Tuesday. The 49 active cases is the highest number of active cases in Ottawa since July 9.

Ottawa Public Health reported one new resolved case on Wednesday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,151.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

One person remains in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,301 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,579 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,239 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,248 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,655 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,332 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,964 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,096 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,208 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 26.

A total of 1,867 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the results is 14 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION