Eight new COVID-19 cases listed across Simcoe Muskoka

The health unit reports eight Simcoe Muskoka residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

The new cases bring the region's total number of infections to 12,358 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The residents listed on Monday include a:

Barrie boy, 0-17;

Barrie woman, 45-64;

Oro-Medonte boy, 0-17;

Oro-Medonte girl, 0-17;

Innisfil man, 45-64;

Wasaga Beach woman, 18-34;

Huntsville man, 18-34; and a

Gravenhurst boy, 0-17.

The health unit is investigating how most of the residents contracted the virus, while two were in close contact with positive cases, and one was related to travelling.

There are currently 30 active COVID-19 cases across the region, including three patients in the hospital with the virus.

VACCINATIONS

To date, 54 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

The health unit offers several immunization clinics across the region, including walk-in centres for residents who don't have an appointment or want their dose sooner.

The walk-in clinics are open to eligible residents 12 and older who wish to have an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).

Residents who received Pfizer or Moderna for their first shot can get their second dose at least 28 days later.

Those who received AstraZeneca first need to wait eight to 12 weeks before getting their second dose of either the same or another shot.

Additionally, several participating pharmacies offer vaccines.

WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN CLINIC JULY 26 - AUG 1

MONDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Innisfil Rec Centre 7315 Yonge Street

11 am - 5 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.

10 am - 3 pm

New Tecumseth Rec Centre 7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston

12 pm - 5 pm



TUESDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail

Dose 1 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

New Tecumseth Rec Centre 7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston

12 pm - 5 pm



WEDNESDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.

10 am - 3 pm

Tottenham Community Centre 139 Queen St., N

12 pm - 5 pm



THURSDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm



FRIDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.

10 am - 3 pm

Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SATURDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SUNDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Innisfil Rec Centre 7315 Yonge Street

11 am - 5 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm



Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.

Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.