Eight new COVID-19 cases recorded Monday by the MLHU, no new deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

This follows seven new cases on Sunday and five on Saturday. No new deaths were reported over the weekend either.

The region now has a total of 12,640 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,359 cases resolved leaving 55 active.

Currently, there are now 3,503 cases with a variant of concern, including 37 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant.

The province reported 114 new infections Monday with zero deaths in relation to the virus. The death toll across Ontario remains at 9,251. This is the lowest new daily case count in the province since Sept. 1, 2020.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 13 active, 3,907 total, 3,811 resolved, 83 deaths, 820 variants

Grey-Bruce – 14 new, 196 active, 1,801 total, 1,604 resolved, 10 deaths, 527 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 10 active, 2,716 total, 2,653 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, nine active, 1,909 total, 1,843 resolved, 57 deaths, 326 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, nine active, 3,625 total, 3,552 resolved, 64 deaths, 667 variants