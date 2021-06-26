Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,803 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,312 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF THE NEW CASES:
- 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is travel related outside of North America
- 1 case is outbreak related
WECHU says 57 cases are considered active. Of the active cases 11 are variants of concern and 46 are non-variants.
There are seven Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including five in the ICU.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.
The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 271,512 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 133,579 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 137,933 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 409,445 doses have been administered to WEC residents