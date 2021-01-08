Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported eight new COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 22 new cases in the last two days.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported one new Friday afternoon, among a resident in the Nipissing district. The new report now marks a 164 of total cases, with 23 of them active.

In Sudbury, the health unit said six of the cases are in Greater Sudbury, one in the Sudbury district and one in the Manitoulin district. Four of the new cases are in people ages 20-39, three are 40-59 and one is over the age of 80.

Health Sciences North's website said four people were in hospital with COVID, although none in ICU.

There have now been 326 cases in Public Health's area, with 46 cases still active.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Brian Bigger urged Sudburians to not let their guard down.

"With the release of today’s startling COVID-19 case numbers, I urge everybody to please do everything they can to restrict unnecessary interactions with others as we do our best to get through what seems to be the darkest phase of our experience with this virus," Bigger said.

"We are fortunate in Greater Sudbury to enjoy the distance from most of these most severe outbreaks, but that should not be a reason to let down our guard or take for granted the situation we find ourselves in currently. Please keep in perspective the limited spaces we have in our hospitals and ICUs."

Even a single outbreak within the community or a seniors facility could consume the health system, Bigger said.

"I do ask that we each do our part to stay safe and remain positive," he said. "Our local businesses and restaurants have been put through a marathon of anxiety and hardship through this. It's Friday - order dinner in if you can. Each takeout order from a local restaurant may save a job and help keep a hard-working entrepreneur and their family afloat as they weather the second wave.

"I read online that 40 meals a day will keep one of our greater restaurants open and operating - that keeps people working and may be the lifeline we can provide to get through this second lockdown."