The post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases continued in northern Ontario Tuesday, with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reporting eight new cases. For its part, Public Health Sudbury & District reported six new cases.

Of the eight cases, six are in the Parry Sound area, two in the Nipissing district. Four were the result of close contact with a confirmed case, two are unknown and two are under investigation.

There have now been 152 cases in the health unit's coverage area since the beginning of the pandemic, with 18 active cases. All are self-isolating and none are in hospital.

Of the six new cases reported by Public Health, four are in Greater Sudbury and two are in the Manitoulin district. Three cases were a result of close contact with a confirmed case, one is unknown and two are under investigation.

Infections in Public Health's coverage area stand at 394 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 24 active cases.