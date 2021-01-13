Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Wednesday there are eight more COVID cases in its coverage area.

Seven of the new cases are in Greater Sudbury and one in Sudbury District. And Health Sciences North said 11 people are now in hospital with COVID, and increase of two since Tuesday.

The number of active cases has also risen, to 76 Wednesday compared to 71 a day earlier. The source of infection for one of the new cases is close contact with a confirmed case, while the remaining seven are under investigation.

Three of the new cases are in people between the ages of 60-79, three are ages 20-39 and two are ages 40-59. There have now been 119 new cases in Public Health's coverage area since Dec. 23, and 380 cases overall since the start of the pandemic.